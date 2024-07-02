More leadership changes from major miners

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Evolution Mining, 29Metals and Greatland Gold have all welcomed new leadership to their teams, while Fortescue has farewelled one of its company secretaries.



Evolution Mining

Former Fortescue chief executive officer Fiona Hick has joined Evolution as a non-executive director and member of the company’s risk and sustainability committee, which took effect July 1.

Hick holds 29 years’ experience in the minerals and energy industries. Aside from her tenure at Fortescue, Hick previously held senior roles at Rio Tinto and Woodside Energy, with Hicks working at the latter for 22 years.

At Woodside, Hick held leadership positions in areas such as health, safety and environment, strategy and planning, and engineering. She was also the executive vice president of the company’s Australian operations.

Hick has also been a member of the University of Western Australia’s strategic resources committee since 2019.

“Having recently accompanied the Evolution board on a visit to the Cowal and Northparkes operations, it has reinforced my view of the quality of the people and assets within the company,” Hick said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the board and supporting Evolution’s exciting future.”

Evolution executive chairman Jake Klein welcomed Hick to the board.

“I’m delighted to welcome Fiona to Evolution’s board,” Klein said. “She is a highly regarded executive and her depth of experience, and skills will complement those of our existing directors and further enhance the board.”

29Metals

Naomi Dolmatoff has joined 29Metals as company secretary, replacing Clifford Tuck who is due to leave the company on August 1.

Dolmatoff joined 29Metals in early 2023 after spending several years working in in-house and consulting roles for ASX-listed companies within the financial technology, resources and telecommunications sectors.

Dolmatoff has previously held company secretary roles with telecommunications service provider Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia), foreign exchange company OFX Group and diverse marketing company IVE Group.

Prior to joining 29Metals, Dolmatoff was director and co-founder of a boutique corporate governance consulting firm and worked with ASX Top 100, S&P/ASX 300 and private entities seeking to list on the ASX.

Greatland Gold

Dean Horton has commenced their role as Greatland Gold’s chief financial officer (CFO), bringing over 25 years’ experience to the company.

Greatland said Horton’s appointment will help deliver the full potential of the Havieron gold-copper project located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

This includes a completed feasibility study, execution of project debt finance, completion of development and into commercial operations.

In May, Greatland revealed its interest in consolidating ownership of Havieron after Newmont announced in February it would divest its stake in Havieron. Greatland currently owns 30 per cent of the project, with Newmont holding the balance.

“Dean is a great addition to Greatland’s already strong management team and we are delighted he has joined us,” Greatland managing director Shaun Day said.

“His depth and breadth of experience, particularly in project debt financing, further enhances our capability to optimise and complete the funding and development of Havieron.”

Monique Connolly, who was acting CFO, will remain in Greatland’s senior leadership team as general manager finance.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Monique Connolly for her stewardship of the finance team as acting chief financial officer over recent months, and my congratulations for her appointment as general manager finance,” Day said.

Fortescue

Fortescue company secretary Cameron Wilson has officially retired from his position.

Wilson had been a Fortescue company secretary since February 2018 and holds over 20 years’ experience across several commercial, legal and governance roles in the gold, nickel, coal and mineral sands sectors.

Prior to joining Fortescue, Wilson was general counsel and company secretary at Iluka Resources. Wilson’s retirement from Fortescue was first announced in February 2024.

Replacing Wilson is Phil McKeiver, who was first appointed as a Fortescue company secretary in November 2023. McKeiver has been at Fortescue since February 2022.

