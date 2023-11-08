More gold confirmed at Xanadu

Maiden drilling at Platina Resources’ Xanadu gold project in WA has confirmed a large-scale gold system over 600m by 600m in all directions.

The drill campaign was comprised of 2272m over 10 reverse circulation holes that targeted multiple parallel zones of gold mineralisation.

The holes were drilled approximately 100m apart.

“Drilling shows… all the right ingredients for a larger-scale system,” Platina managing director Corey Nolan said.

“The southern zone is looking particularly promising and will be the main target of future work now being planned. It was not extensively mapped in previous field work as the terrain was more challenging but it, along with the northern parallel zone, now warrants further attention due to the results of this campaign.”

The next step will be to carry out a multi-element geochemistry assay program on the current samples to better understand the bleached zones.

“Further technical assessment is also required to better understand what geological indicators could assist in identifying higher-grade zones within the system,” Nolan said.

“A 3D geological model will be generated to understand the various sedimentary units, as drilling shows these units play a major role in the concentration of gold mineralisation and more structural evaluation will be conducted to better understand the geometry of mineralisation.”

