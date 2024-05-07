More critical minerals identified in NSW

Image: NSW Government

The New South Wales Government has released data from its latest mapping exercise to assist more companies in targeting critical minerals.

The NSW Government used more than eight aircraft over 18 months to collect the geospatial data, including sound waves to delve up to 50km beneath the surface.

Conducted in collaboration with Geoscience Australia, the data will help enhance the understanding of the state’s geological composition and structure.

The data can now also be used by water resources scientists to investigate groundwater.

“Critical minerals are crucial to the future of the global pathway to net-zero and growing employment in regional NSW,” NSW Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos.

“The release of this data will help stimulate investment and make sure NSW continues to lead the exploration and development of critical minerals in Australia.

“These surveys are an important piece of the puzzle in developing our understanding of the state’s geological properties, and groundwater supplies. This is crucial information for farmers and regional communities.”

NSW currently holds deposits of 21 of the 31 nationally identified critical minerals, along with occurrences of all five minerals on the Federal Government’s Strategic Minerals List.

The survey has identified a number of highlighted areas for more exploration, including areas around Forbes, Dubbo, Cobar and Yathong.

The acquired data is now available in MinView to assist explorers in their decision making.

