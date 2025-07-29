Monadelphous wins $110m in Rio, Newmont contracts

Image: totojang1977/stock.adobe.com

Monadelphous has won several key construction and maintenance contracts within the Australian resources and infrastructure industries.

Worth more than $110 million in total, the new contracts include separate deals with Rio Tinto and Newmont.

Monadelphous has been selected to provide electrical and instrumentation construction work at Rio Tinto’s Parker Point Stockyard Sustaining project near Dampier in Western Australia. The work is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Monadelphous has a long-established history of working with Rio Tinto on a range of projects, and was named its Supplier of the Year in 2023.

In May this year, the engineering group secured a new five-year contract to complete marine structural integrity works on Rio Tinto’s Cape Lambert hub in the Pilbara region of WA.

This deal will feature an initial two-year call-off scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027.

Monadelphous has also signed a five-year extension to its existing contract at Newmont’s gold operations in Boddington, WA and Tanami in the Northern Territory.

The contract covers general mechanical and electrical maintenance services across both sites, and has been in place since 2015.

Monadelphous, headquartered in Perth, is a leading Australian engineering group providing construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure areas throughout Australia.