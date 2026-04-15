Monadelphous streak continues, securing raft of new contracts

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Monadelphous has been awarded $145 million in new construction and maintenance contracts, and contract extensions in the resources sector across the country and beyond.

For Rio Tinto, the company secured a contract under a current sustaining capital projects agreement for the fabrication, supply, installation, and commissioning of a new dust collector and ventilation system for the coarse ore stockpile tunnels at Paraburdoo iron ore mine.

Located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, works for this are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Down south, the company has been awarded a two-year extension to its existing maintenance services contract at BHP’s Olympic Dam operations in South Australia.

The scope of this project includes mechanical and electrical maintenance, shutdown, and project services.

In the northeast, Monadelphous also secured a two-year extension to its contract for the provision of mechanical maintenance and shutdown services at Queensland Alumina’s operations in Gladstone, where the contractor has been providing services for over 30 years.

Under this extension, the scope of the contract has been expanded to include demolition and power generation work.

Lastly, Monadelphous was awarded a contract with Harmony Gold for the construction of a cyclone dewatering plant and associated pipeline at Hidden Valley gold mine in Papua New Guinea’s Morobe province.

These contracts continue the engineering group’s strong streak of project awards, where in September 2025, it was awarded roughly $220 million with BHP for its Jimblebar train load-out replacement project, and Fortescue’s North Star Junction battery energy storage system.

A few months before, the contractor also won more than $110 million in total with separate deals between Rio Tinto for its Parker Point stockyard sustaining project, and a five-year extension with Newmont for its gold operations at Boddington and Tanami.

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