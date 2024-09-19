Monadelphous locks in major contracts

Image: Suriyo/stock.adobe.com

Monadelphous has been awarded multiple new construction and maintenance contracts, two of which are with major Australian miners.

The engineering company has locked in a multidisciplinary construction contract at BHP’s Prominent Hill expansion project in South Australia. The Prominent Hill copper mine produces one of the highest grades of copper concentrate globally.

The scope of the multidisciplinary construction contract includes supply, fabrication and installation associated with the surface material handling system, as well as winder building and hoist. The works are expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

Monadelphous has also secured a three-year contract with South32’s Worsley Alumina operation in Western Australia. Worsley Alumina comprises a bauxite mine located near Boddington and an alumina refinery located near Collie.

Under the contract, Monadelphous will continue providing maintenance and shutdown services at the operation. If all goes well, the contract has two one-year extension options.

Outside of the mining industry, Monadelphous’ subsidiaries have been awarded contracts by the Saipem Clough joint venture (JV) at Project Ceres in WA.

Melchor, Monadelphous’ civil business, has secured a construction contract for Perdaman Industries’ urea plant project, which is intended to transform natural gas into ammonia, then urea. Urea is a form of fertiliser widely used in food production. Melchor’s works are expected to be concluded in mid-2025.

Additionally, Alevro – Monadelphous’ heavy life services JV – will also provide heavy haulage services to Project Ceres.

In total, the four contracts will generate approximately $230 million in revenue.

