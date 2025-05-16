Monadelphous lands five-year Rio Tinto contract

Image: Aussie Family Living/shutterstock.com

Monadelphous Group has secured a new five-year contract with Rio Tinto to complete marine structural integrity works at the Cape Lambert hub in the Pilbara region of WA.

The agreement will see Monadelphous provide both online and offline structural integrity works, with an initial two-year call-off scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027.

Monadelphous has also secured a contract for the upgrade of the rolling stock maintenance workshop at Fortescue’s Thomas Marshalling Yard in Port Hedland, WA. This is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The company will deliver multidisciplinary services for the hook-up and commissioning of Woodside Energy’s floating production unit at the Scarborough gas field. Located around 375 kilometres off the Pilbara coast, the works form part of Woodside’s broader Scarborough energy project.

The offshore execution phase includes the installation of pipe spools, structural components, scaffolding, rope access systems, and instrument and electrical equipment installation and testing.

Monadelphous has also won work through its civil business, Melchor, with a multidisciplinary construction contract secured for the Geraldton Port maximisation project in WA.

The combined value for the three contracts is $180 million.

In addition to major contract wins, Monadelphous announced in April it would acquire Perth-based high-voltage services provider High Energy Service (HES).

Through the acquisition, Monadelphous aims to enhance its capability in the development and maintenance of critical electricity generation, storage and infrastructure assets.

HES specialises in high-voltage electrical services, including maintenance, testing, project delivery, commissioning and engineering support for leading resource companies.

The company operates throughout Western Australia, particularly in the iron ore industry, generating over $30 million in annual revenue.

The acquisition, subject to standard conditions precedent, is expected to be finalised by July 2025.

