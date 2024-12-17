MLG secures $80 million in civil contracts

Image: Evolution Mining

MLG Oz has been awarded two contracts valued at over $80 million from Evolution Mining.

The company will construct a 26km sealed haul road for Evolution Mining, linking the Castle Hill mining centre to the Mungari mill in Western Australia.

The haul road project will cost $16 million and is scheduled to begin in this month, with an aim of completion by May 2025.

The infrastructure aims to support Evolution’s Mungari 4.2 expansion and mining ramp-up at Castle Hill.

MLG Oz managing director Murray Leahy said the delivery of the private bitumen sealed haul road represents an important and significant milestone.

“We will be transitioning this large-scale off-road hub and spoke haulage project to one that can mitigate the effects of wet weather which will ensure optimised haulage rates between the pit and mill,” Leahy said.

“MLG is pleased to be expanding its relationship with Evolution beyond haulage and site services to now include our civil division. It reinforces our strong partnership and commitment to delivering high-quality civil and mining services to our clients.”

In addition to the Evolution contract, MLG has secured a three-year extension with Paddington Gold, a subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields.

This agreement continues services at the Paddington Mill, 35km northwest of Kalgoorlie, through August 2027, with an estimated 11 million wet metric tonnes of ore to be hauled during the term.

“We are also really pleased to have extended our relationship with Norton Gold, which enables MLG to continue to provide key infrastructure support services to their Paddington Mill operations,” Leahy said.

“The combined value and tenure of these contracts further bolsters MLG’s foundation of contract work on some of the Goldfields’ most important projects, in a strong gold market.”

MLG’s workforce and equipment will transition from the soon-to-be-completed 29 Metals civil project to maintain uninterrupted operations, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency.