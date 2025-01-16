MLG secures $45m Northern Star contracts

The Super Pit in Western Australia. Image: Rob Bayer/shutterstock.com

MLG Oz has sealed $45 million worth of contracts with Northern Star Resources to supply haulage and site services across four of its operations in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The four contracts extend the work MLG has been doing for Northern Star across the Jundee, South Kalgoorlie, Kanowna Belle and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) operations.

MLG managing director Murray Leahy said the new contracts extend the company’s Northern Star relationship to over 10 years.

“This series of contract extensions demonstrates the shared commitment to this important and longstanding partnership,” Leahy said.

“Our central operations based out of our Kalgoorlie head office are the heart of our business, providing an unrivalled network of services and equipment for our Goldfields customers.”

The new Northern Star contracts will involve the provision of site services, loading and haulage of ore, run of mine pad management, crusher feed works and concentrate handling and haulage.

MLG has had a busy few months, announcing up to $80 million in new contracts with Evolution Mining’s Mungari operation and Norton Gold Fields in December.

MLG will continue the provision of integrated mining services and support the Mungari 4.2 expansion, where it will construct a 26km sealed haul road linking the Castle Hill mining centre to the Mungari mill, with an aim of completion by May 2025.

A three-year contract extension with Norton subsidiary, Paddington Gold, will see MLG continue services at the Paddington mill, with an estimated 11 million wet metric tonnes of ore to be hauled during the term.