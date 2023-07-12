MLG Oz secures key contracts

MLG Oz has announced that it is finalising a contract extension with Ora Banda Mining for two years, with a one year option to its existing arrangements for the provision of haulage and site services at the Davyhurst project.

Ora Banda Mining wholly owns the Davyhurst gold project that is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie within Western Australia’s eastern Goldfields.

The contract between MLG Oz and Ora Banda Mining will have new commercial terms across the scope of works already being provided, negotiated in line with current cost drivers and production expectations.

MLG Oz has also received a letter of award from Gold Fields for the provision of construction works for the Gruyere tailings storage facility stage 4 (TSF) project at the Gruyere gold mine. It has an anticipated length of approximately eight months.

The Gruyere gold mine is a 50-50 joint venture between Gold Fields and Gold Road Resources, and is located approximately 1200 kilometres north-east of Perth in WA’s north-eastern Goldfields.

Additionally, MLG has also agreed to commence haulage services for Bellevue Gold from its open pit to Genesis’ Gwalia processing facility. The initial works is expected to commence in July and run for approximately three months.

MLG Oz managing director Murray Leahy said the company is pleased to be extending its relationship with Ora Banda Mining and to continuing to support the Davyhurst project.

“The extension of this contract and the award of the new contracts with Gold Fields and Bellevue Gold are evidence of our strong client relationships, and further demonstrate MLG’s broad capability both in terms of haulage and site services, but also in the support for our growing civil construction business,” Leahy said.