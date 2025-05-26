MLG Oz inks Rio Tinto contract

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

MLG Oz is set to provide a range of mining services to Rio Tinto’s Western Turner Syncline iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the 12-month contract, MLG Oz will provide off-road bulk ore haulage services, as well as material loading, rock breaking, unloading, stockpile management and road maintenance services to Western Turner Syncline.

The contract marks the first supply agreement MLG Oz has secured with Rio Tinto, marking the beginning of a potential long-term partnership.

The contract is expected to generate approximately $20 million in revenue for MLG Oz.

“Rio has been actively reviewing MLG’s approach and performance standards to assess our broader capability to deliver services in the Pilbara region,” MLG Oz managing director Murray Leahy said.

“In particular, they have been focused on the efficiencies that can be gained through MLG’s hub and spoke delivery model. As a proud WA company, continuing to expand our services beyond our heartland of the WA goldfields, MLG is delighted to have been selected as a supplier to Rio.

“We warmly acknowledge Rio’s commitment to support local businesses and look forward to continuing to evolve and grow our profile in the Pilbara region.”

Western Turner Syncline is one of 17 iron ore mines Rio Tinto operates in the Pilbara.

Construction of the Western Turner Syncline phase 2 expansion project commenced in early 2020, with the investment to help sustain the workforce at the Greater Tom Price production hub.

The company’s integrated network also includes four independent port terminals and a rail network spanning nearly 2000km and related infrastructure.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.