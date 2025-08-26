Miramar and Sumitomo to explore ‘Noril’sk-style’ deposits

Image: Nanang Sugi/shutterstock.com

Miramar Resources has signed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar joint venture (JV) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania (SMMO).

The non-binding term sheet is for an exploration JV to develop Miramar’s Bangemall nickel-copper-platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, which has drawn comparisons with Noril’sk-style Ni-Cu-PGE deposits of the Norilsk-Talnakh district in Arctic Siberia, Russia.

Miramar executive chair Allan Kelly said the JV was a huge vote of confidence in Miramar’s exploration strategy and the work completed to date.

“We are looking for mafic intrusion-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE deposits, like the Noril’sk deposits in Russia, which are some of the world’s largest and most valuable mineral deposits of any kind,” Kelly said.

Miramar began exploring for Noril’sk-style mafic intrusion-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in 2021 and, in February 2025, announced that reverse circulation drilling at Mount Vernon had discovered disseminated nickel and copper sulphides within differentiated Kulkatharra Dolerite sills for the first time.

“The Edmund and Collier Basins have been recognised by the Geological Survey of WA, Geoscience Australia and the CSIRO as having potential for Noril’sk-style mineralisation, however Miramar is the first company to specifically target this style of mineralisation in this region,” Kelly said.

“Since commencing exploration at Bangemall, we have demonstrated the existence of differentiated dolerite sills, mafic cumulate rocks and disseminated nickel and copper sulphides, thereby proving the Noril’sk concept. Now we are looking for massive sulphides.”

The deal has a minimum $600,000 expenditure commitment with Miramar to manage JV exploration programs.

SMMO can earn up to 80 per cent interest through expenditure for $5.5 million over five years, and up to 90 per cent through completion of a feasibility study.

SMMO managing director Jiro Uesugi said his company believes the Bangemall project has significant potential for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

“We look forward to working with Miramar’s strong technical team as the project operator, as well as looking forward in anticipation to the results that can be delivered,” Uesugi said.