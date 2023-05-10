Mipac embraces the unknown

There is no doubt about it: the mining industry of the future is not the mining industry of the past.

Change is as rapid as it is constant. The push toward digitalisation and automation – the focus on Mining 4.0 – puts pressure on industry players to keep up and not be left behind.

But with so much information and so many solutions on the market, which is the best one for your specific problem?

How can you ensure any changes you make deliver significant benefits not just to your operation, but to your shareholders and stakeholders more broadly?

And how can you position yourself to attract new, diverse talent that is future-oriented and looking for purposeful employment?

The only way to be is bold

Mipac is among the global leaders in operational technology, control systems and engineering services.

From industrial automation and software solutions to advanced process control, process optimisation, electrical and instrumentation engineering and consulting, Mipac works with clients around the world to design, build, operate and optimise all stages of their mining operation.

Since its inception 26 years ago, the company has been characterised by its boldness and willingness to tackle complex challenges head on. It’s something managing director Eddie De Rivera says is in the team’s blood.

“From the very beginning, our engineers have been passionate about working in close collaboration with our clients to deeply understand the challenges they’re facing,” he said.

“We’re not afraid of venturing into the unknown to find the best solutions for our customers, and innovation is a value we bring to everything we do.

“Because our team comes from a range of industries and has both extensive on-ground experience and technical know-how, we can help our clients see the bigger picture and can work with them to provide solutions that not only deliver increased revenue but also safety and productivity gains, positioning them for sustainable success for the long-term.”

A global approach

With over 100 clients around the world, including many of the industry’s biggest players, Mipac is proud of its long-standing relationships and the difference it has made across the globe.

“Some of our biggest projects from the last few years have included First Quantum’s Kansanshi copper smelter and the Cobre Panama mega project, which included a 300MW power station and a large copper concentrator,” De Rivera said.

“These are exciting projects in which we get to leverage technology, come up with sophisticated and out-of-the-box solutions, and go beyond what is expected of us to deliver the best solutions for our clients’ needs.”

Over its history, Mipac has worked on over 650 projects worldwide, from Australia to the Americas to Europe to Asia. It’s a legacy that De Rivera is proud of, and one he attributes to the team’s genuine care for its clients and its people.

“Mipac has always been a close group of engineers that’s very passionate about its clients and its clients’ solutions,” he said. “Our team truly cares and I believe that’s what sets us apart.

“We have a can-do attitude and go above and beyond to develop solutions for our customers, even if that means developing something new internally.”

Software developed collaboratively to meet challenges

One of the ways Mipac has provided innovative solutions to its clients’ needs is by developing a suite of software solutions that address common industry challenges. In most cases, this software has been developed in close collaboration with a client, ensuring the end product is fit-for-purpose and adaptable to further developments.

One of these is TCard, an operations management tool to enhance plant stability through teamwork, structure and insight. Another is MPA, a suite of apps that manage variability and enable predictive operations.

But growing its software offerings is only one of Mipac’s many ambitious goals for the future.

“My vision for Mipac is to grow into new regions and to utilise the advancement in technology to provide new information system solutions for our clients,” De Rivera said.

“The advancement in technology is opening up new opportunities for Mipac to turn data into information and allow our customers to understand how their plants are operating and what they need to do to improve the performance of their plants.”

Digital transformation in the mining industry is no longer optional – it is happening whether people are ready for it or not.

Mipac is committed to not only riding the waves of change, but to taking its clients with it to make the most of the many new possibilities and opportunities that exist.

