MinRes welcomes two new directors

Image: piter2121/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has added two new independent non-executive directors to its board.

Lawrie Tremaine and Ross Carroll, who will both begin their roles from July 7, will also serve on a range of MinRes committees.

MinRes chair Malcolm Bundey said both newcomers were highly experienced with “proven track records in leadership, financial stewardship, and strategy execution”.

“These appointments reflect my immediate priorities as chair – to strengthen our board composition, our corporate governance, and to place a comprehensive focus on the balance sheet,” he said. “A strong, capable, and independent board is key to positioning MinRes for long-term value creation for all our shareholders.”

Tremaine has joined the company after seven years as chief financial officer (CFO) for Origin Energy. Prior to that, he led the finance function at Woodside Energy for six years, and also has 17 years of experience with Alcoa.

He will chair MinRes’ sustainability and audit and risk committees and also serve on the company’s ethics and governance committee.

Carroll brings a strong leadership background with significant exposure to the mining industry. He served as chief executive officer of Toronto-listed junior miner, Commerce Resources, and was also CFO of Hong Kong-listed MMG. Like Tremaine, he has also served as CFO of Woodside.

Carroll will chair the company’s ethics and governance committee, and will also serve on the audit and risk, and technical committees.