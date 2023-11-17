MinRes welcomes new director

Mineral Resources has appointed Denise McCormish to its board as a non-executive, independent director.

McComish will also assume the position of chair of the company’s audit and risk committee, with the appointments coming into effect as of December 1 2023.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, I am delighted to welcome an independent director of Denise’s calibre to the MinRes board,” MinRes chair James McClements said.

“Her significant audit and advisory experience across a diverse range of sectors will be of significant value to MinRes as we continue to successfully deliver our growth strategy.”

MinRes said McComish has extensive financial, corporate, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) skills and board experience across multiple sectors, principally in mining, energy, financial services, and infrastructure.

She was a partner at KPMG in Perth for 30 years and held a number of leadership roles, including as a member of the KPMG Australia board and as national mining leader.

Additionally, McComish is currently a non-executive director of Gold Road Resources, Macmahon Holdings, Webjet, WA Electricity Generation and Retail Corporation, and Beyond Blue.

The appointment follows a period of action for the miner as it staked a 19.8 per cent claim in up-and-coming lithium player Wildcat Resources at the start of November.

Not stopping there, MinRes went on to announce earlier this week it had taken over Pantoro’s lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt rights at the Norseman gold project in the goldfields region of Western Australia.

With moves like this and a shake-up at the top, MinRes appears to be gearing up for an interesting year in 2024.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.