MinRes triples the winnings

After winning the Mentally Healthy Workplace Award at the annual WA Mental Health Awards, MinRes has taken home two more awards at the 2023 AIM WA Pinnacle Awards.

Mineral Resources (MinRes) was announced as the winner of both the Hawaiian Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award and the Marketforce Group Marketing Excellence Award at the awards night on November 23 in Perth.

Each Pinnacle Award winner was given $20,000 worth of training to donate to a charity of their choice, with MinRes passing its winnings on to Youth Focus, an organisation creating brighter futures for young people in WA, and the McGovern Foundation, a driver mentor program.

“We believe deeply in partnering with incredible organisations that make a difference in the communities we operate in, and it’s an honour to be recognised for our contribution to the wider community,” MinRes partnerships manager Liam Staltari said.

“We are proud to have contributed more than $22 million to worthy organisations and initiatives across WA in the past five years – a track record we are committed to continuing.”

The Marketforce Group Marketing Excellence Award recognises initiatives that demonstrate leadership and commitment to excellence in marketing and public relations.

MinRes public marketing manager Mark Hughes said winning the award was a proud moment for the company.

“It’s a proud moment for MinRes to be recognised for our ‘Guaranteed’ campaign which grew our brand awareness and attracted employees from New Zealand,” he said.

“Humour is a powerful communication vehicle in New Zealand, and it was exciting to deliver a unique campaign that breaks the traditional mining advertising stereotype to showcase the great work conditions and pay on offer at MinRes.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.