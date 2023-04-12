MinRes takes charge at RTS 2023

Mineral Resources (MinRes) helped to inspire young minds at the Resources Technology Showcase 2023 (RTS 2023) earlier this month.

The showcase spotlights some of the best mining technology on offer and drives conversation on the ways in which the future of the Western Australian resources industry can be shaped.

MinRes had an interactive booth at this year’s RTS to highlight the many ways that lithium powers modern technology and guides the transition to clean energy.

The interactive activities included a guided walk through of a jumbo lithium-ion battery, a lithium-powered remote-controlled car race and a mining geologist simulation.

MinRes public marketing manager Mark Hughes said MinRes’ presence was about helping young people understand the economic and social benefits our resources sector delivers.

“Our rapid growth has been supported by a passion for innovation,” he said.

“From our modular crushing technology to autonomous road trains and transhipping solutions, our people are encouraged to think differently and embrace new challenges.

“We’ve worked hard to build industry-leading projects that will operate for decades to come, so it’s important we continue to engage young people on the opportunities and benefits on offer across our business and industry.”

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan was also in attendance to deliver a speech on the importance of a clear vision for the sector’s future while also announcing a $40 million investment commitment set to support discoveries of critical minerals.

“No other Australian state comes close to matching our commitment to mineral and energy exploration and WA continues to lead the pack by some distance,” McGowan said.

“The transition to clean energy represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for WA, as economies around the world seek to secure their critical minerals supply chains.”