MinRes supports Pilbara youth

Image: BalanceFormCreative/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) is set to partner with Youth Involvement Council (YIC) to support at-risk kids in the Pilbara.

The three-year partnership will bolster YIC’s Deadly Hearts program, which engages children aged five to 11 in after-school activities accompanied by meals three days a week.

The program employs local youth mentors to run the sessions and help the kids develop social and life skills, while also delivering case management support.

“Our partnership with Mineral Resources represents a significant milestone for our organisation and the vulnerable children we serve,” YIC chief executive officer Tania Murray said.

“Through this partnership, we are able to expand our reach and deepen our impact, offering these children the support and opportunities they need to build resilience, develop positive relationships, and envision a future filled with hope.”

Established in South Hedland in 1987, YIC delivers a range of services, including a youth drop-in centre, crisis accommodation, driver access and equity program and an outreach program and patrol.

Its mission is to empower young people to make positive choices and cultivate a brighter outlook for the future.

“We’re proud to partner with organisations which support the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community,” MinRes stakeholder engagement manager Daniel Barker said.

“The important work YIC do in supporting the children who access their services and equipping them with skills for life ensures these children have a thriving future.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.