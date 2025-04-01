MinRes supports Ocean Heroes’ return to Esperance

Image: piter2121/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has partnered with Ocean Heroes to give children and young adults living with autism the chance to experience surfing at Esperance in Western Australia.

Marking the fifth consecutive year of Ocean Heroes, more than 50 participants aged three to 30 took part in free surfing lessons at Twilight Beach in March.

The initiative has become a cherished tradition for locals, with participants like Brock Walker gaining confidence in the water.

A previous grant also enabled Ocean Heroes to purchase eight specialised stand-up paddleboards, helping more participants experience the excitement of wave riding.

Esperance community member Leah Lynham, whose children attended the event, thanked the organisation for providing a safe and inclusive space.

“All three of my children attended the Ocean Heroes event in Esperance, each with different levels of confidence,” she said.

“By the end of the session, they were all having the best day thanks to the amazing volunteers and their care, patience and enthusiasm.

MinRes manager stakeholder and community engagement Daniel Barker said it was important to support local initiatives to create more inclusive and vibrant communities.

“We are proud to continue helping Ocean Heroes deliver their regional program, which is having a positive impact on the lives of young Western Australians,” he said.

“MinRes is committed to supporting groups who enhance the lives of those living in our regional communities, creating a lasting benefit beyond our mining operations.”

Ocean Heroes WA free event program coordinator Xander de Haan said providing these experiences to regional communities was a major highlight.

“These events not only provide a fun day out for families but also foster resilience and confidence in participants while creating lasting connections within an inclusive community,” he said.

“Having almost doubled the participation rates from last year, we can’t wait to continue our partnership with MinRes and continue providing free surf sessions to the local autism community within the Great Southern.”

MinRes’ Community Grants program supports organisations in the Pilbara, Goldfields-Esperance, and the Shire of Yilgarn with grants of up to $10,000, funding initiatives focused on education, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellbeing, and the environment.