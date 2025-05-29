MinRes strengthens commitment to reconciliation

Image: Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has cemented its commitment to recognising and strengthening the value of Indigenous Australian cultures, histories, knowledge and rights across its operations.

MinRes’ theme for 2025 National Reconciliation Week, which takes place until June 3, is Bridging Now to Next, highlighting the importance of connecting past, present and future, and encouraging a united effort towards reconciliation.

The company supports this through a focus on education, respect and practical action. This includes cultural awareness initiatives, employment pathways, and empowering Indigenous businesses.

Chloe Milera-McLennan began her career in the resources industry through MinRes’ Accelerate program, an initiative aimed at boosting Indigenous participation across the company’s operations.

“At first, I felt quite intimidated by the mining industry but slowly found my space by enjoying what I do and being surrounded by like-minded people,” Milera-McLennan said.

“I like to connect through shared and differentiated experiences and comprehend what those perspectives mean to that person which allows us to connect.

“Connection to culture is what I hold dear to my heart as I have never forgotten where I come from and continue to hold that connection by revisiting my Country as often as I can.”

MinRes has implemented an Indigenous Employment Strategy, which aims to create a culturally supportive and safe work environment while increasing Indigenous representation across its workforce.

MinRes director of people Andrea Chapman said the company remains focused on employment, business development and cultural awareness as part of its reconciliation framework.

“Hearing the stories and perspectives of our young Indigenous employees inspires us to keep building opportunities, encourage growth and create a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected,” Chapman said.

National Reconciliation Week encourages reflection on Australia’s reconciliation journey while celebrating the achievements and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

