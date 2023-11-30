MinRes steps up to support survivors

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced a $1.5 million partnership with Ruah Community Services in Perth to support those affected by domestic and family violence.

The partnership will fund five Koorta Guides at the Ruah Centre for Women and Children, set to open in 2024.

The Koorta Guides will be the first point of contact for clients at the centre. Koorta means “trusted friend” in Noongar, the Aboriginal language for the Perth and south-west region.

The Ruah Centre is the first facility of its kind in Western Australia to provide crisis accommodation and services in one location.

Rather than only offering crisis support for a limited time, Ruah’s model has a long-term focus, providing space and time for healing and recovery.

MinRes executive general manager, people Andrea Chapman announced the three-year partnership at a Ruah community breakfast marking the 16 Days in WA campaign to stop violence against women.

“We are inspired by Ruah’s work and feel privileged to partner with them as the new Ruah Centre for Women and Children changes lives for the better,” she said.

“As the Ruah team has shared with us, effective support for women and children who have experienced family and domestic violence goes beyond helping them through the immediate crisis.

“Koorta Guides will be on the frontline every day to provide comprehensive, sustained support that can make the difference between surviving and thriving.”

Ruah chief executive officer Debra Zanella also welcomed the partnership.

“Without supportive partners such as MinRes, we would not be able to create new, innovative services focused on long term recovery and healing,” she said.

“MinRes represents a new paradigm in corporate giving, where social responsibility and generosity converge to drive real change for WA.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.