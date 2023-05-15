MinRes spotlight everyday heroes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has teamed up with Working Spirit to give military veterans workplace opportunities.

Working Spirit is a not-for-profit organisation that helps military and emergency services veterans find roles in the business community.

As part of MinRes’ Everyday Heroes program, 21 veterans have joined the company in a range of roles, such as entry-level roles and leadership positions.

MinRes said the candidates have unique skill sets which could provide a strong foundation for a mining career. Such skills include teamwork, working under pressure, leadership and adaptability.

Heritage supervisor Simon Hibben previously worked for the police force and the navy, and has now successfully transitioned to a new career with MinRes.

“So far, MinRes is the best company I have worked for,” Hibben said.

“The people are amazing and make you feel like part of a huge family, and everyone helps each other when they need it.”

Dump truck operator Jackie Summers has an army background and was MinRes’ first female Everyday Heroes participant.

Summers was presented with four offers from different companies but chose MinRes because of the wide range of opportunities across iron ore and lithium.

“It’s fantastic to spend my days in the outdoors driving my truck and I know that I’ll be supported to explore options as I advance my career,” Summers said.

Summers and Hibben both said their experiences were positive and they would encourage other veterans to consider making the transition to mining when the timing was right.

“Some people might hold back because they don’t think they can do it, but age, background and physical ability aren’t a barrier – there are roles accessible to everyone,” Summers said.

MinRes executive general manager of asset management Dale Blyth said the business worked with veterans to provide resources, training and feedback to supplement their existing skills so they could make the transition to the resources industry.