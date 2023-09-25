MinRes sees lithium boost

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced a 107 per cent increase in its ore reserve at Mount Marion in the Goldfields region of WA.

In a mineral resources and ore reserves report late last week, MinRes gave updates on its Mount Marion deposit, its Wodgina deposit in the Pilbara, and its maiden Ken’s Bore iron ore deposit in the western Pilbara region.

Mount Marion also saw a 26 per cent increase in mineral resources from June last year and the Wongina ore reserve jumped 12 per cent.

While mineral resources at the Wodgina deposit declined 16 per cent over last year, the Ken’s Bore deposit showed great promise revealing a 58.1 per cent ore reserve and a 56.4 per cent mineral resource.

“This update confirms the quality of MinRes’ lithium and iron ore assets, which are some of the best in the world,” MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said.

“Across Mount Marion and Wodgina, our lithium reserves now total more than 200 million tonnes, while successful drilling at Mount Marion has confirmed it has a longer life and excellent potential for underground mining.

“Our maiden ore reserve and mineral resources at Ken’s Bore underpins the transformational Onslow iron project currently under construction and together with the other joint venture resources will see MinRes deliver low-cost, quality iron ore for decades to come.”

MinRes recently announced a three-year partnership with the Onslow Chamber of Commerce and Industry in WA in order to support the Onslow business community.

The company said it is committed to the growth of businesses in the region as it moves forward with its Onslow iron ore project.

A joint venture with Red Hill Iron, the project aims to unlock billions of tonnes of iron ore in the Pilbara region.