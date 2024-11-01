MinRes reports double digit production increase

Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) reported strong production results across its mining operations in its latest quarterly activity report, with progress toward operational targets and cost reductions in its core divisions.

Mining services saw an 11 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter, reaching 68 million tonnes (Mt) for the period.

Production is set to expand further in the second half of the fiscal year, supported by the ongoing ramp-up of Onslow Iron in Western Australia, which remains on track to achieve its 35Mt per annum (Mtpa) run rate by June 2025.

The project reached steady state mining, with 1.9 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) produced and 1.4 million wmt shipped during the quarter.

Since the quarter’s end, Onslow Iron’s haul road became fully operational, and a third transhipper started operating at the Port of Ashburton, with a fourth due in early 2025.

Iron ore output at MinRes’ hubs saw varied results, with the Pilbara Hub reporting a 16 per cent rise in production to 2.5Mt, shipping 2.4Mt, while Yilgarn Hub production fell 12 per cent to 1.5Mt due to its planned transition to care and maintenance in early 2025.

Across all three hubs, attributable iron ore shipments totalled 4.5 Mwmt, with an average realised price of $US82 per dry metric tonne (dmt), representing an 82 per cent alignment with the Platts 62 per cent IODEX.

In lithium, MinRes recorded total production of 157,000 dmt across three sites, with shipments of 178,000 dmt.

Despite the positive output figures, MinRes reported an average realised lithium price of $US815 per dmt SC6, marking a 32 per cent quarter-on-quarter decrease.

This price decline reflects broader market adjustments as lithium prices come down from the peak levels seen in previous years, driven by heightened supply in the global market.

However, MinRes remains optimistic about the long-term demand outlook, underpinned by the ongoing growth of the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors.

The company also reported a decrease in injury rates, noting a lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) of 0.17 and a rolling 12-month total reportable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) of 3.40.