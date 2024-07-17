MinRes reflects on NAIDOC Week celebrations

Image: Millenius/shutterstock.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) celebrated the 2024 National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week with a range of cultural activities across sites and local communities.

MinRes invited employees and community to engage in dialogue about the stories, traditions and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities – celebrating this year’s theme Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud.

Across MinRes regional sites, teams recognised NAIDOC Week with Welcome to Country events, flag raising and smoking ceremonies, sports and social events, plus live performances by local Aboriginal musicians.

At its Perth head office, celebrations began with an address by MinRes managing director Chris Ellison, a Welcome to Country by senior Noongar man Danny Ford, reflections from MinRes non-executive director Colleen Hayward, plus a didgeridoo performance and traditional dance.

Two collaborative art activities were also delivered, one by Indigenous artist in residence Sam Bobby, supported by employees and visitors, the other at MinRes’ Next Gen creche for its youngest family members to enjoy.

MinRes also supported several NAIDOC Week celebrations across the communities where it operates.

In Onslow, MinRes hosted a special dinner at its Onslow construction village. Thalanyji Traditional Owners, residents and community members came together to celebrate NAIDOC Week on Country, with a special performance by Aboriginal band Seaside Drifters.

MinRes also co-hosted an elders luncheon in collaboration with Thalanyji and the Shire of Ashburton, when guests enjoyed a yarn over arts and crafts activities with lunch provided by the MinRes village team.

Further north, MinRes sponsored the Kariyarra Aboriginal Corporation’s NAIDOC celebration event celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island culture with traditional food and stories.

This included a traditional performance from local elder Stephen Stewart, who is believed to be the oldest Aboriginal man in Australia.

