MinRes partners with Clontarf Foundation

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has partnered with the Clontarf Foundation, a not-for-profit that works to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men.

MinRes will commit $600,000 over three years in an effort to bolster Clontarf’s national program. Managing director Chris Ellison said the company is looking forward to the partnership.

“We want our major projects across Western Australia to create meaningful employment opportunities for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people so they can share in MinRes’ success,” he said.

A group of students from years nine and 12 at Gilmore Clontarf Academy visited the MinRes headquarters to mark the new relationship.

“Every activity we do at Clontarf comes back to employment so that once the students graduate Year 12 they are ready to get a job,” Gilmore Academy director Brett Pilling said.

“That includes the challenge of public speaking, which is why these types of interactions with corporate partners such as MinRes are so valuable in helping to build confidence.”

Clontarf Foundation chief executive officer Gerard Neesham said partnerships play an important role in developing the program and those who attend it.

“We’re excited to partner with an innovative company like MinRes,” he said. “Not only does this partnership provide funding that allows Clontarf’s academies to operate and grow, but it also provides important employment pathways for the young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men living in the communities where our organisations co-exist.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.