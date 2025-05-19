MinRes marks major Onslow Iron milestone

Image: Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has reached a key milestone at its Onslow Iron project in Western Australia, shipping over 10 million tonnes of product through the Port of Ashburton.

Onslow Iron, which is steadily progressing towards nameplate, has an expected capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum with a projected mine life of more than 30 years.

Having achieved first ore on ship ahead of schedule in May 2024, Onslow Iron represents MinRes’ largest project to date, unlocking access to previously stranded iron ore in the west Pilbara.

The project’s marine and port infrastructure remains a vital link in the supply chain with innovative 20,000-tonne shallow-draft transhippers transporting ore to ocean-going vessels (OGV) anchored 40km offshore.

MinRes recently increased its fleet from three to five transhippers, with the fifth transhipper currently undergoing commissioning.

More than 3.5 million tonnes of Onslow Iron ore was transported to port in the March quarter via over 16,000 road train trips.

At the Ken’s Bore mine site, drilling and a successful first blast at the nearby Cardo Bore East deposit marked a step forward in expanding the project’s ore base. A private haul road connecting the new deposit to Ken’s Bore is under construction, enabling future high-grade ore haulage.

Ken’s Bore’s on-site laboratory, equipped with automated Rocklabs technology, is now fully operational and processing up to 500 samples a day. This has helped mine planning processes by reducing repetitive and manual processes.

Meanwhile, the newly completed Ken’s Bore Resort is setting new standards in remote accommodation, with upgraded rooms and lifestyle facilities now in use.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.