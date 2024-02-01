MinRes makes moves at the top

Image: Mongkolchon/Adobe Stock

MinRes has welcomed a new independent non-executive director to its ranks as a long-serving member departs.

Jacqueline McGill has taken on the role as Kelvin Flynn announced his retirement as independent non-executive director after 14 years.

The company said McGill brings to MinRes more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in large-scale operations in the mining and resources sectors.

McGill has held chief executive level positions at BHP’s Mitsui coal and Olympic Dam where MinRes said she delivered a successful turnaround of business performance.

She is currently an independent non-executive director of New Hope, Gold Fields, and 29Metals.

Kevin Flynn was appointed to the MinRes board in 2010 during what the company said was a period of transformation.

“I personally want to thank Kelvin for his enormous contribution to the company over the past 14 years. His can-do attitude is the epitome of MinRes’ values,” MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said.

“We are pleased to have a director with Jacqueline’s extensive operational experience join the MinRes board as the company continues to deliver on the key projects that are the foundation of our future success.”

MinRes chair James McClements also farewelled Flynn and commended him on his commitment to the company.

“His guidance and commercial insight have been integral to our transformation from a mining services contractor into one of Australia’s great companies,” he said.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, I am delighted to welcome Jacqueline to the board. She brings vast experience across multiple commodities, as well as a reputation as a champion of gender equity and workplace diversity.”

