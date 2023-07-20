MinRes lends a helping hand

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has provided financial support to the Essentials Collective as a means of helping vulnerable Western Australians.

The Essential Collective is a charity that generates donations of essential everyday items for those in need through two key campaigns: one which collects new and unopened personal hygiene items, and one which collects new and unused items that support comfort and survival during cooler months

With the help from MinRes’ community grant, the Essential Collective is expanding its Collecting the Basics campaign to the Pilbara and Goldfields-Esperance regions of WA, and more than ten community service providers in the Pilbara and Goldfields-Esperance regions will receive delivery of much-needed items.

MinRes general manager of communities and heritage Heath Nelson said the company is committed to supporting programs that create genuine positive health and wellbeing outcomes in the local communities it operates in.

“Regional communities play a vital role in the success of MinRes and the mining industry. We are proud to support local organisations with events and initiatives to help ensure all residents in the community can thrive,” Nelson said.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting the Essentials Collective to enable them to extend the distribution of donations to regional centres – it’s going to make a real difference to those facing serious disadvantage.”

The Essentials Collective chairman Richard Bone said the campaign provides an opportunity for the community to come together and make a meaningful difference to the lives of those facing adversity.

“Winter can be an exceptionally difficult time if you are sleeping rough. To most of us, a toothbrush or sanitary product is a basic everyday item that we use without second thought,” Bone said.

“But to our community’s most vulnerable, a donation of clean underwear or a warm blanket is a gift of dignity and kindness.”