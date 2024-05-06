MinRes kick it with the West Coast Eagles

Image: Michael/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has held the fifth annual kids training night with the West Coast Eagles Australian Football League team.

For the past five years, MinRes has been the proud naming rights partner of the West Coast Eagles’ headquarters, the Mineral Resources Park.

MinRes’ partnership with the West Coast Eagles includes the naming rights sponsorship of the team’s world-class training, community and administration facility in Lathlain, Western Australia.

As part of the partnership, a training night was recently held at the headquarters, which served as an opportunity for more than 75 kids to learn tips and tricks from West Coast Eagles players.

The training was overseen by current West Coast Eagles players Tom Barrass, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Tom Cole and Andrew Gaff, alongside former players Jackson Nelson and Trey Ruscoe.

Alongside the drills and round-robin activities, the children were given an exclusive tour of the Inner Sanctum – the West Coast Eagles’ club museum and hall of fame that opened in June 2023.

The kids also received West Coast Eagles and MinRes-branded gift bags before re-joining their parents for a delicious dinner.

“MinRes is proud to partner with the Eagles in naming this iconic facility – it’s a partnership that’s been going strong for five years,” MinRes director of corporate strategy and growth Tim Picton said.

“We’re always thrilled to connect the club with our wider MinRes family, which is what the training night is all about.”

MinRes’ recent community efforts includes delivering free surfing lessons with Ocean Heroes Australia and helping more than 300 people obtain their provisional licences in WA with the McGovern Foundation’s Wanderer program.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.