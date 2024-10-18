MinRes expands partnership with Workpower

Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has extended its partnership with Workpower, a disability service and employment provider.

Workpower will now provide specialist invasive weed management services at MinRes’ Onslow Iron project in the Pilbara.

A team of four will work on the Onslow Iron weed management project, which spans the Onslow and Ken’s Bore sites.

The contract with Workpower has previously included weed control, mapping and reporting at MinRes’ Yilgarn, Mt Marion and Carina operations and plant installation of 74,000 seedlings at Parker Range.

The organisation operates 60 services covering a wide range of commercial businesses, including specialised land management and environmental rehabilitation services across WA.

MinRes environment principal Nathaniel Constable said the Workpower partnership balanced commercial competitiveness with its capacity to assist dynamic compliance commitments and alignment of values.

“At MinRes’ Yilgarn and Mt Marion operations, Workpower has carried out multiple environmental projects in line with company contractor management and safety procedures, supporting the operational approvals commitments to a consistently high standard,” Constable said.

“We’re proud to have Workpower continue working with MinRes.”

Workpower chief executive officer Lee Broomhall said the team was looking forward to more success with the major miner.

“With decades of experience in the resources sector both locally and internationally, we look forward to further delivering exceptional environmental services across MinRes sites,” Broomhall said.

“We exist to create employment opportunities for people with disability through our diverse businesses offering a variety of roles in Western Australia, empowering individuals with disability to grow their careers.

“Our environmental services business and native plant nursery are just two examples of these businesses.”

Workpower’s Kalgoorlie site recently received a MinRes community grant to support the purchase of equipment and resources to set up a sensory room for its school holiday program specifically designed for children with a disability.

“Through the community grant and our ongoing environmental work, we look forward to a continued partnership that can make a positive impact on the lives of people with disability,” Lee said.

MinRes said it aims to make a positive impact in the local communities where the company operates through contributions that generate value for society.