MinRes executes Indigenous land use agreement for Onslow Iron

MinRes' transhipper delivering Onslow Iron's first ore to bulk carrier off the Pilbara coast. Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has signed an Indigenous land use agreement with Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation (BTAC) for the Onslow Iron project is Western Australia.

BTAC is the prescribed body corporate for the Thalanyji People that hold native title over 11,120 square kilometres of land in the west Pilbara, where Onslow Iron is located.

Under the Indigenous land use agreement, MinRes and BTAC will collaborate for the next 30-plus years to create opportunities for the Thalanyji People.

This includes creating employment opportunities for future generations of Thalanyji Peopl, including apprenticeships and traineeships every year at Onslow Iron.

The signage of the agreement follows more than two years of collaboration between MinRes and BTAC.

“This agreement is the start of a positive relationship between the Thalanyji People and MinRes,” BTAC chair Frances Hayes said.

“This agreement will help the Thalanyji community through employment, training and business opportunities with hopes of making Thalanyji People prosperous for decades to come.

“I want to thank MinRes for working alongside BTAC throughout the co-design process to support the vision of a bright future that we have for our people and their children.”

BTAC conducted cultural heritage surveys prior to the construction of Onslow Iron’s dedicated haul road that links the Ken’s Bore mine site to the Port of Ashburton. It will now continue providing monitoring services to ensure cultural heritage protection.

“I am grateful to the Thalanyji people for entrusting MinRes with the responsibility of implementing this agreement,” MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said. “I am excited by the future successes we will share at Onslow Iron.

“As the first agreement of its kind signed by MinRes, this is a proud moment for the company and signifies our ongoing commitment to partner with Traditional Owners on whose land we operate.”

Onslow Iron is one of the largest iron ore projects currently being developed in Australia, with a forecasted annual capacity of 35 million tonnes and a mine life of more than 30 years.

The project is being developed by MinRes and its Red Hill Iron joint venture (RHIJV) partners China Baowu Steel Group, AMCI and POSCO. MinRes designed, constructed and operates Onslow Iron, with the project delivering its first iron ore shipment in May.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.