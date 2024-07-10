MinRes emergency rescue shines

The MinRescue team. Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) was recently announced the winner of the firefighting event at the Chamber of Minerals and Energy’s (CME) surface mine emergency rescue competition in Coolgardie, Western Australia.

First held in 1903, the competition is the longest running mine rescue competition in the world, playing an integral part in emergency training for teams to hone their response skills through simulated situations.

The event allows teams to take part in vehicle extrication, hazardous material response, confined space rescue, rope rescue, team skills, theory, mass casualty first aid, and incident management.

This was the first year MinRes had entered a team in the competition, winning the firefighting event in which participants worked through a scenario where a fire had spread from a vehicle to an excavator.

The ‘MinRescue’ team was managed by Mount Marion senior emergency services officer Chris O’Halloran and captioned by Mount Marion tyre fitter David Colquhoun, who finished third in the best captain category.

MinRes principal advisor emergency management Daniel Goss, who is also the CME mine rescue committee chair, congratulated MinRes.

“The team was well managed by Chris O’Halloran and received tremendous support from the Mt Marion leadership team,” Goss said.

“Despite being a new team with no previous competition experience, they performed exceptionally well and exceeded all expectations.

“The feedback from the event adjudication team was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting their strong commitment to training and preparation, teamwork, camaraderie and focus on safety.

“I am incredibly proud of the team and all they have accomplished. I know they will return to their respective sites with new skills and knowledge that they will share with others, further improving safety and capability across the business.”

MinRes also finished second in the ropes event, overall team safety and best new team, as well as fourth in the hazchem event.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.