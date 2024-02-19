MinRes drives next generation

Image: MinRes

The latest round of trainees have graduated from Mineral Resources’ (MinRes) MC Driving Training program.

The three-month program aims to provide candidates with an existing multi-combination (MC) truck license with the skills and knowledge to drive 330-tonne quad road trains.

The program is tailored to each candidates’ experience, with training including vehicle pre-start inspections, daily safety checks, driving on the haul road, operating the side tipper trailers and radio communications.

MinRes general manager port and logistics Jason Holmes said MinRes is embarking on a period of transformational growth, with the training program introduced to meet the huge demand for heavy haulage truck drivers.

“The program is a fantastic initiative to uptrain people who have little-to-no-experience in mining, with MinRes looking to fill more than 100 positions across our sites,” he said.

“The trainees are partnered up with experienced drivers to learn the ins and outs of operating quad road trains.

“With a starting salary of six figures during the hands-on training period, trainees can progress to a fully fledged MC driver pay within six months, offering a unique opportunity to transition to a rewarding FIFO career with long-term prospects.”

Graduate trainee Jessica Wilson-Smith successfully completed the program and is now based at MinRes’ Koolyanobbing iron ore mine site, driving Kenworth C509 and T909 trucks with up to five trailers.

“I spent six years in the New Zealand army as a combat driver and wanted to transition to the mining industry. I’d applied for a lot of jobs but they all wanted the same thing: experience,” Wilson-Smith said.

“MinRes offered a training program that didn’t require much mining or MC experience, which is great because it allows people to get their foot in the door and start a new career.”

To date, 40 trainees have taken part in the program, with graduates working at MinRes and CSI Mining Services mine sites across Western Australia.

