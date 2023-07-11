MinRes celebrates NAIDOC Week

Mineral Resources (MinRes) acknowledged NAIDOC (National Aborigines’ and Islanders’ Day Observance Committee) Week 2023 through events and activities across the company’s locations.

The theme “For Our Elders” was celebrated across MinRes’ Perth and regional sites and acknowledged those who have played a vital role in Indigenous communities.

An opening ceremony was held at the MinRes head office in Osborne Park which included a Welcome to Country by Wadjuk Noongar woman Rosemary Walley and a didgeridoo performance by Johnny Garlett.

Both Walley and Garlett also lead a Q&A session.

“We recognise the importance of building strong relationships with the communities where we operate, while we seek early and ongoing consultation with our Traditional Owners to ensure they share in the success of our operations,” MinRes general manager communities and heritage Heath Nelson said.

“NAIDOC Week provides an important opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. We encourage our people to keep conversations ongoing and, continue to sharing knowledge and understanding, just as Elders have in the past and continue to do today.”

Indigenous artists Biara Martin and Amaliya Treacy were also welcomed to the head office, while flag raising and smoking ceremonies were held across regional sites.

“NAIDOC Week celebrations were also supported across the communities where we operate, including in Onslow where MinRes-hosted Elders morning tea event attended by Thalanyji members, local Elders, and the broader community,” MinRes said in an announcement.

“Senior students from Onslow Primary School helped guests with art activities while they shared personal stories of the significant role Elders play in their lives.”

NAIDOC Week is held every year for eight days at the beginning of July.