MinRes awards five-year contract to Indigenous business

Image: piter2121/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resource (MinRes) has awarded a five-year contract to Indigenous-owned company Irdiyamarnu Tyres Services.

The partnership will see MinRes work closely with Irdiyamarnu Tyres, providing a tyre fitter and a designated space at MinRes’ logistics facility.

Irdiyamarnu Tyres will initially provide essential tyre fitting services to MinRes’ Onslow Iron operations in Western Australia.

Irdiyamarnu Tyres director Frances Hayes said the contract will transform the company and Thalanyji community.

“Through this partnership, Irdiyamarnu Tyres Services will play a crucial role maintaining the Onslow Iron project, ensuring tyres are on the road,” Hayes said.

“Irdiyamarnu Tyres Services represents our commitment to sustainable growth and economic empowerment within our community.

“This partnership with MinRes provides us with the support needed to expand our commercial operations and offer more employment opportunities and skills development programs for our people, empowering them to create a better future for themselves.”

Contracts such as those with Irdiyamarnu Tyres will be key to the success of Onslow Iron, which is ramping up to 35 million tonnes per year of iron ore production.

The company was started by Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation (BTAC) with MinRes backing.

MinRes Indigenous business development manager Ashley Carey explained the significance of the contract.

“This venture is more than a business, it’s a steppingstone for Aboriginal youth to gain valuable skills and make their mark in the mining industry,” Carey said.

“Together, we are driving towards a future filled with opportunity and growth for the Thalanyji people.”

