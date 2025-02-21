Minprovise further expands wear parts and liners supply

Image: Minprovise

Minprovise, a leading supplier in the mining and quarrying industries, has recently expanded its product range to include a variety of wear parts and liners.

This new offering includes high-quality manganese crusher liners, apron feeder pans and jaw crusher wear parts. The new range of high-performance crusher liners can also be supplied with tungsten inserts (TIC) offering unmatched toughness and extended service life, increasing plant availability and reducing costly downtime.

By offering a comprehensive range of wear parts and liners, Minprovise aims to provide reliable and high-quality alternatives to expensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, helping clients reduce costs and improve operational performance.

Further to that, Minprovise has recently introduced bi-metal wear plates and composite white iron wear bars (chocky blocks) into their suite of wear products.

To assist clients with reliable supply and the shortest possible lead time, Minprovise hold considerable stock of various sized chocky blocks to suit the majority of more common wear applications.

From a quality standpoint, Minprovise’s commitment is evident in its rigorous selection, auditing and qualification process for all suppliers. Independent metallurgical test reports from both Australian and international laboratories are available on request for the Minprovise range of wear products.

This dedication to excellence has made Minprovise a forward thinking and trusted partner for many mining and quarrying operations, with well established relationships with organisations such as Rio Tinto, BHP, FMG, AngloGold and Roy Hill to mention just a few.

Product range support

Minprovise boasts a dedicated technical team with decades of experience in both Australian and international mining and quarrying industries.

Where required, Minprovise technical experts work alongside client teams to analyse areas of high wear with the goal of developing and implementing custom wear solutions. These can generally be implemented quickly, drawing from the extensive stock on hand and utilising rapid turnaround fabrication via the Welshpool-based workshop facility.

With this expansion, the company’s focus on innovation and safety first ensures that clients receive the best possible solutions for their needs. For more information about Minprovise’s new product range, including wear parts, liners, and chocky blocks, visit the Minprovise website.