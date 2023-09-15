Minister King at NT’s Resources Week

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King has addressed delegates at Resources Week in Darwin.

Delivering her speech via video link, King discussed the Federal Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and the Future Gas Strategy, as well as the development of projects in the NT including the Finniss lithium and Middle Arm infrastructure projects.

Speaking of the Critical Minerals Strategy, King said the Government’s goal was to strengthen global clean energy supply chains and support the world to achieve net-zero emissions.

“I announced the Government would target $500 million of new investment into critical minerals projects in the north, via the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF),” King said

“Investing in infrastructure through vehicles like the NAIF will position Northern Territory businesses to harness new economic opportunities presented by the critical minerals boom.”

King also emphasised the critical role gas will continue to play in the shift to renewables, with the Future Gas Strategy aiming to consider the extent of that role.

Turning to lithium and battery supply chain projects in the NT, King spoke of the Core Lithium Finniss project’s first shipment of high-grade spodumene concentrate from the Darwin Port in April 2023.

“Core Lithium is developing the world-class Finniss lithium project, which lies in one of the most prospective areas for lithium in the NT,” she said.

King also outlined the 1.5 billion in planned equity to build common-user marine infrastructure at Middle Arm near Darwin.

“Developing Middle Arm as a sustainable development precinct will create opportunities for the energy transition, exports and jobs,” she said.

“It will unlock market opportunities in emerging industries, including green hydrogen, advanced manufacturing, carbon capture and storage, critical minerals processing and lower CO 2 emissions from LNG (liquified natural gas), along with manufacturing of precursor battery cathode materials as proposed by Avenira.

“I am excited about working with all stakeholders across the Territory to ensure that resources continue to prosper, providing the NT and the nation with a pipeline of secure, well-paying jobs and a robust economy for years to come.”