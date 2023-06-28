Mining’s reliable companion: Gates Predator V-Belts

“Using a Gates Predator V-belt, you can reduce the number of belts you have on your drive system by up to half,” Motion power transmission expert Rob Michelson said.

“In addition, because of its design, the Predator belt can improve the overall longevity of the equipment.”

There’s no question as to the role that v-belts play in the mining industry, where heavy-duty equipment is used to move large amounts of materials over long distances. In this sector, belts play a critical role in ensuring that the equipment operates smoothly and efficiently. Without reliable v-belts, the machinery can break down, leading to costly downtime and lost productivity.

“Downtime in the mining sector has a huge financial burden on any operation, so having equipment that isn’t lasting or needing constant repair work is something that people in this industry really want to try and avoid,” Michelson said.

The rugged terrain and harsh environmental conditions of the mining industry require belts that are built to withstand extreme loads, abrasion, and stretching, making it crucial to choose high-quality belts designed to withstand these conditions.

“The belts have to be able to cope with extreme environmental factors like heat and abrasion, many are not able to withstand this sort of pressure for long periods of time, which usually results in downtime when belts are in need to be replaced or repaired,” Michelson said.

