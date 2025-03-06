Mining’s moment in the sun

The majority of survey respondents agree that mining is essential to Australia’s future. Image: Eden Nguyen/shutterstock.com

A recent CSIRO report suggests public trust in the mining industry is improving, but the sector must remain vigilant.

Public opinion of the Australian resources industry has ebbed and flowed over time.

But as the need to transition to renewable energy becomes entrenched in the public’s consciousness, mining – especially the mining of critical minerals – has seen a step change in attitude.

The mining industry is no longer the hulking unknown in the background, having certified its importance in recent years – a change backed up by a recent citizen survey.

Conducted by Australia’s national science agency CSIRO and Voconiq, the ‘Australian attitudes toward mining’ report examines the public’s outlook on the industry, providing crucial insights for policymakers, industry leaders and communities.

“The idea behind the report was to have a large representative sample of the Australian population,” Voconiq chief executive officer and co-founder Kieren Moffat told Australian Mining.

“We collected about 88 per cent of the data using a panel-based collection method, then we opened the floor to anyone 18 years and over who wanted to have their say. This was to make sure that anyone who wanted could participate, and it led to interesting findings.”

This latest survey is the third instalment in a decade-long program of research, providing an update on national surveys conducted in 2014 and 2017.

Over 6400 participants were surveyed for this edition, with a focus on critical and energy transition minerals. Overall, it was found public trust in the mining industry has improved from 2017.

“The best way to know how people feel about something is to ask them directly, and that’s what this survey does,” CSIRO Mineral Resources science and deputy director Louise Fisher told Australian Mining.

“And by doing the survey repeatedly, we get a longitudinal dataset that lets us understand how those attitudes to mining are changing over time, and also what factors are driving that change.”

The survey found that 73 per cent of respondents acknowledge that access to critical minerals is essential for achieving net-zero emissions, while 72 per cent believe mining will support Australia’s future prosperity.

However, concerns remain around the potential environmental impacts of mining operations. The survey found that 61 per cent agree mining can have negative environmental impacts, and issues around dust, water quality and community health remain significant concerns.

“It was great to see the improvements of people’s attitudes on a number of key issues, like the need for mining to produce more critical minerals,” Moffat said.

“Citizen perspectives are so important because mining is a national resource that’s managed by governments and conducted by industry. Surveys like this allow governments and industries to hear concerns directly from the community.

“In the age of social media, it’s more important than ever to have a moment of clarity and speak to those people that aren’t necessarily the loudest voices – those that are simply out there in the community.”

Fisher said the survey provides recognition of the role the mining industry must play in decarbonisation.

“The conversation around net-zero and ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles in mining is one that’s become a lot more focused and prominent in the last few years,” she said.

“Ongoing demonstration by the industry on how they’re going to address that challenge in the mining space is going to be important in sustaining trust.

“It will be an interesting data point for us to track over time.”

Overall, the majority of survey respondents agreed that mining contributes positively to both Australian employment rates and way of life; 78 per cent said mining provides employment opportunities for young people, while 70 per cent agreed the industry had helped improve necessary infrastructure like transport.

After completing sections focused on the positive benefits and negative impacts of mining, participants were asked to respond to the following statement on a seven point scale, where higher scores indicate greater agreement: ‘Considering the benefits and costs associated with mining, it is worthwhile to peruse mining in Australia.’

The result of 5.3 indicated a strong agreement with the sentiment.

Fisher said the result can show miners that they’re heading in the right direction.

“The data tells us that there is community expectation that mining companies are ensuring their workplaces are safe and diverse, and they’re managing their environmental impacts effectively,” she said.

“They can look at this data and ask themselves, ‘What are we doing as a company, and how does that line up with what the community is telling us they want?’

“The industry shouldn’t rest on this positive sentiment; they need to scrutinise it to ensure they continue demonstrating improvement.”

For Moffat, the survey results serve as a set of action points mining companies can use to ensure they’re meeting the needs of their local communities.

“This report provides a blueprint for social acceptability and social license to operate,” Moffat said. “We’re now seeing local communities have the power, the agency and the capacity to ensure their relationship with mining companies remains strong, productive and ensures miners are meeting expectations both locally and nationally.”