Mining sector to benefit from electric coach

Image: Go West.

Integrated transport solutions provider Go West has launched its second zero-emissions electric coach in Western Australia, in a bid to help the mining and resources sectors decarbonise operations.

The second coach will aid Fortescue in improving its emissions outcomes at its Pilbara operations by achieving greener kilometres at a faster rate.

The second coach’s debut follows the first coach launching in February 2023, which is being used to transport South32 Worsley Alumina employees to and from site.

Go West general manager Brad Bunce said the electric coaches provide a more sustainable mode of transportation to and from mining operations.

“Getting people to and from where they need to go is a logistics and network planning outcome – doing it with a more sustainable vehicle is an environmental achievement,” Bunce said.

“We’re proud to partner with Fortescue to deliver a resource sector fleet solution that showcases the benefits of deploying electric coaches in the industry.”

The second coach – the Yutong D7E – will be the first 27-seater electric mini-coach to operate in the Pilbara region and will transport employees from camp to site on a 30km return trip twice a day.

“By taking people from A to B on an electric coach or zero-emission bus, we eliminate emissions and provide not just a better environmental outcome, but a cleaner, smoother ride for passengers,” Bunce said.

The new mini-coach is currently undergoing modifications in Perth prior to its departure so it is mine-site compliant and specifically suited to Fortescue’s requirements.

Bunce said transporting people between mine sites on a zero-emission bus is one of the fastest ways to decarbonise operational performance.

“Zero-emission buses will remain a driving force in achieving more sustainable benchmarks, especially in the resource sector,” Bunce said.

