Mining Rehabilitation Fund continues to deliver

A 10-year review of the Western Australian Mining Rehabilitation Fund (MRF) has been undertaken, with stakeholders invited to give feedback.

The MRF is a pooled fund that WA tenement holders under the Mining Act 1978 are required to contribute to through an annual levy.

If a mine operator is unable to meet their rehabilitation obligations and the site is declared abandoned, the MRF can be used to ensure rehabilitation is carried out.

An independent, 10-year review into the operation of the MRF is a requirement of the Mining Rehabilitation Fund Act 2012 (MRF Act).

Marsden Jacob Associates was engaged by the WA Government to undertake the public consultation and statutory review of the MRF Act.

Overall, the review found the fund continues to function well as a targeted approach to minimising the environmental, social and financial risk of abandoned mines to WA.

“The MRF is essential to the state’s capacity to manage and rehabilitate abandoned mines, leading to better environmental and community safety outcomes,” Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety resource and environmental compliance executive director Tyler Sujdovic said.

“It is encouraging to see that stakeholders were generally supportive of the MRF Act, and that its objectives and purpose remain relevant.

“There is always, however, room for continuous improvement and the department will review the recommendations within the report and investigate potential actions to improve the effectiveness of the MRF.”

