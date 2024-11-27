Mining ramps up at Paulsens

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has made significant progress at its Paulsens gold operation in Western Australia, with underground mining activities advancing ahead of schedule.

The company’s focus on a high-grade stockpile strategy continues to deliver promising results, with key developments outlined in a recent update.

“Mining activities continue to gain momentum at Paulsens with jumbo development now commencing ahead of schedule alongside the selective mining,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said.

“With mining showing strong gold mineralisation to date, we are excited by the growth potential outside of our published studies. Only 11 of 45 pre-existing levels have been developed to date, with all levels showing potential.”

Solly said this underscores the company’s decision to extend high-grade selective mining for the life of the mine plan.

Underground operations have completed approximately 760m of mineralised drive development thus far, with mineralisation showing strong continuity and extending beyond expectations in many areas.

As a result, stoping activities may commence as early as December.

Additional miners have joined the team to accelerate production, with new equipment and personnel set to mobilise in the coming weeks to facilitate mechanised mining by January 2025.

Rehabilitation work, including the installation of new mine services and ventilation systems, is progressing, ensuring continued access to high-grade mining areas.

Ore drives have demonstrated consistent high-grade gold mineralisation, with notable vein widths and grades, including 0.6m at 23.57 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.6m at 23.59g/t gold.

Jumbo development has commenced ahead of schedule on the 1146 east ore drive, further enhancing the operation’s upside.

Black Cat also reported that the 823_AL_East ore drive has intercepted high-grade structures earlier than anticipated, with results such as 0.7m at 47.37g/t gold.

The company is expected to commence Paulsens commissioning on low-grade stocks in December.