Mining professionals tip the scales on wages

New data from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) has revealed those employed in the mining sector between 2021–22 earned well above the average taxable income of all Australians.

The 2021–22 data, which is the latest available, shows the average taxable income for mining engineers was $214,393, while coal miners could expect to bring in $131,480.

Metallurgists, who concentrate on the extraction and processing of metals and alloys, brought home $176,271, and geologists $166,002.

The average taxable income for mining deputies sat at $177,177 while drilling plant operators’ income was $126,706.

The mining sector experienced a skill shortage in 2021–22, brought on primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this issue and attract more talent, industry associations like the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) recommended pay rises across the board for those in the industry.

The Fair Work Commission also finalised a pay rise deal for coal miners in September 2021, with proposed variations including a pay increase for full-time and part-time production and engineering employees.

The agreement led to a 165 per cent pay increase for the first four hours of a worker’s shift on a Saturday afternoon and a 215 per cent increase for overtime.

The full 2021–22 data can be found on the ATO website.

