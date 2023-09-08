Mining process and equipment maintenance made simple

Mining functions are complex and go far beyond the standard industrial business operations.

These billion-dollar operations exist for one reason – to deliver and refine commodities, minerals, and materials that fuel society. While every new mining project has its own individual requirements and needs, they have one thing in common – the need to simplify processes at every stage of the process.

This means automated processing, monitoring, and effective care of plants and machinery. Each of these can be achieved with Chesterton’s range of products, which together will supercharge your processes.

Set and monitor with Chesterton Connect

Smart monitors are a must-have maintenance support tool that ensures processes continue efficiently. Chesterton Connect is an advanced device designed to monitor asset processes continually, capturing real-time data 24/7 and providing valuable information about:

process pressures

process temperatures

equipment vibration

surface temperatures.

Uses include:

spot issues to allow early intervention to uptime threats

pinpoint issues that cause difficult-to-discover failures

predict potential future problems via data trends

allow for preventative action to extend productivity

detect processing instabilities early

prioritise equipment maintenance easily

modernise plant operations

assist in cost reduction.

Centralised Control is available via the user-friendly mobile app connected to multiple sensors to provide a comprehensive view of plant equipment and health. Alerts are sent to maintenance to warn of current or upcoming issues with equipment functionality, reducing downtime at your mine site.

Avoid bearing failure with LubriCup Automatic Grease Dispensers

LubriCup are designed as another point of automation. When installed, these units deliver a precise amount of industrial grease or oil to where it is needed in machinery. This eliminates human error and the cause of premature bearing failure – over and under – greasing, providing reliable, automated, and efficient lubrication.

choose from single or multiple-point lubricators

simple to install and easy to use

available in nitrogen-driven disposable units or electro-mechanical units with replaceable service packs.

Ideal for:​

environments where access is hazardous or inconvenient

contaminated areas or processes

ensuring reliable lubrication when your plant faces staff or PM shortages

applications where reliability is critical.

Seal and protect with ARC Coatings

Chesterton’s highly experienced engineering staff are constantly working on new, innovative coating solutions to meet the needs of every industry we serve. Chesterton ARC Industrial Coatings has a proven global track record of enhancing critical industrial equipment and structures over four decades.

These coatings protect metal and concrete from damaging abrasion, erosion, and chemical attack, making them a solid choice for essential equipment and structures using the latest technologies. These include advanced material formulations using ceramic bead reinforcement and nanotechnology to withstand the most challenging environments.

Use ARC Industrial Coatings to:

revitalise worn equipment and damaged concrete surfaces previously considered irreparable

provide cost-effective, long-term corrosion prevention compared to exotic alloys and conventional coatings

increase operational efficiency frequently, resulting in a higher sustained output.

Discover Chesterton

For more information on this or any other product that would suit your underground mining requirements, contact the team.