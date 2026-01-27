Mining powers a quarter of Queensland’s economy

Image: Tuangtong Soraprasert/shutterstock.com

Queensland’s resources sector has contributed over $115 billion in revenue for the local economy in the last financial year, showcasing the state’s rich mineral resource.

Statistics show total revenue from the state’s resource sector equates to $1 in every $4 of Queensland’s economy, with almost 550,000 total jobs supported by the sector.

Royalty payments of $7.9 billion have funded both community and frontline services across the state in the 2024/25 financial year, with over $8 billion paid in wages and salaries.

A new campaign, launched by the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), exemplifies the vast contributions the state’s resources sector makes whilst using just 0.1 per cent of the state’s land mass.

The Little Bit of Queensland campaign “sets the record straight on the extent of our vast benefits and our small land footprint,” QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said.

“Many Queenslanders expect the sector’s land footprint to be far greater than 0.1 per cent. We tread lightly all the while delivering billions for Queenslanders. Not all Queenslanders have seen a mining operation in action and this campaign shows how the sector coexists within communities,” Hewson said.

Findings from the last financial year also show $35 billion was spent directly with local suppliers, with support for over 17,000 local businesses and 1700 community groups given – demonstrating the major importance the industry places on supporting jobs and infrastructure.

“From the Surat Basin in the southwest to Central Queensland’s Bowen Basin, to the North West Minerals Province, every tonne mined and every project approved, helps power Queensland’s economy and create opportunities for communities and businesses,” the campaign’s website states.

