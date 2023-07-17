Mining made effortless: Schaeffler’s split bearings

When it comes to bearing replacement, mining professionals require a solution that allows for swift and efficient replacement, without the need for extensive disassembly, so they can quickly get back to their critical tasks. Schaeffler’s split bearings, offers a reliable and convenient solution for in situ replacement.

Tony Tormey, Motion category manager for industrial bearings, and Michael Greelish, Motion national business development, explained the key advantages of using Schaeffler split bearings.

According to Greelish, in many cases, traditional bearings can be challenging to replace due to being entrapped. However, Schaeffler’s split bearings are designed to be split all the way through to the shaft.

This means that when replacing a bearing, the old bearing can be blasted off and replaced with a split bearing, without needing to remove the gearbox or use cranes or other equipment. The process of changing a split bearing is quick and convenient, making it a highly efficient solution for bearing replacement in the mining industry.

He said that while traditional bearing replacements can take several hours or even days, a split bearing change can be completed in as little as an hour depending on size.

“If you have a gearbox that drives something, generally you’ll have a coupling, and bearing housing to support a shaft. Also, these things can be quite large making it much more difficult to replace,” Tormey said.

