Curtin University has shortlisted three mining-focused innovations for its 2026 Curtinnovation Awards, highlighting the growing role of research-driven technologies in improving safety, efficiency and sustainability across the resources sector.

The annual awards recognise Curtin-led innovations with the potential to deliver real-world impact. Previous winners have included a native seaweed solution for chronic inflammation, a medical imaging tool for surgeons treating congenital heart defects, and RapidGraphite, a breakthrough synthetic graphite production technology for lithium-ion batteries.

The 2026 finalists span a range of sectors including health, artificial intelligence, sustainability and agriculture. Among the 20 finalists are three innovations with direct applications for mining.

Argus is a real-time sensing platform designed to predict and prevent collision risks in underground mining environments, while Automated Detection of Drill Rig GPS Calibration Drift is a geospatial tool that uses aerial imagery and drilling data to identify drill rig positioning errors.

The third mining-related finalist, Direct Green Lithium Extraction, is a low-carbon lithium extraction method that eliminates the need for energy-intensive processing.

Curtin University executive director of commercialisation Rohan McDougall said the quality and diversity of submissions reflected the institution’s ability to transform research into practical outcomes.

“This year’s Curtinnovation Awards attracted an impressive range of ideas, showcasing Curtin’s ability to turn ideas into practical innovations,” McDougall said.

“These awards are more than recognition – they provide a valuable platform to connect our innovators with industry, investors and partners in Western Australia and beyond.”

The awards are open to Curtin academic and professional staff, undergraduate and postgraduate students, alumni seeking to develop innovations through partnerships with the university, and graduates of Curtin’s Ignition and Accelerate programs.

Last year’s overall winner was RapidGraphite, which developed a catalytic process for producing synthetic graphite used in fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. The technology significantly reduces the energy, emissions and costs associated with conventional graphite production while enabling the use of sustainable feedstocks and renewable energy.

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