Mining for efficiency: Boosting productivity in mining through workforce management innovation

The mining sector has been a key pillar of Australia’s economy for decades, contributing 10–15 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product, being the biggest exporter and an employer of over 200,000 people.

Beyond its economic significance, the mining industry contributes to technological progress and emerging markets by extracting valuable resources, including the rising demand for rare earth metals.

The future of Australian mining

Australia holds a strategic advantage in rare earth mineral extraction and the expansion of renewable energy initiatives. While challenges remain in ensuring sustainable mining practices, ongoing efforts will help secure long-term economic benefits from the mining industry as the world transitions away from coal.

In the meantime, mining companies face significant challenges, from fluctuating commodity prices to stringent regulatory requirements and increasing pressure to operate sustainably. In this landscape, optimising workforce management has become critical to ensuring long-term profitability and operational efficiency.

Proactive workforce management allows mining companies to optimise resource allocation, reduce inefficiencies and improve productivity. By leveraging advanced technologies and automation, mining companies can streamline operations, enhance compliance and create safer, more sustainable workplaces.

The need for workforce management innovation

Mining operations are complex, involving multiple sites, varying shift patterns and a diverse workforce that includes full-time employees, contractors and fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) workers.

Traditional workforce management methods, often reliant on spreadsheets and manual scheduling, struggle to keep pace with these dynamic demands. The result is inefficiencies, compliance risks and unnecessary operational costs.

A sophisticated workforce management system provides real-time visibility into workforce performance. It also helps identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement, therefore enhancing productivity.

By integrating automation, predictive analytics and digital decision-making, mining companies can optimise labour allocation, ensure compliance with industry regulations and reduce administrative burdens on human resources (HR) teams.

Boosting productivity through real-time workforce visibility

Mining companies operate in high-risk environments where operational efficiency and safety are essential. A workforce management system that provides real-time visibility into workforce performance enables managers to respond proactively to emerging issues and optimise workforce deployment.

Real-time tracking and reporting tools allow mining companies to:

Monitor attendance, productivity and shift adherence. Identify bottlenecks in workflows and adjust operations accordingly. Ensure compliance with fatigue management and safety regulations. Optimise resource allocation based on demand fluctuations.

For example, if a mining site experiences a lot of unexpected absenteeism, an intelligent workforce management system can automatically adjust schedules, ensuring that critical roles remain staffed without disrupting productivity.

By leveraging real-time data, mining companies can enhance operational agility and maintain efficiency in a constantly evolving environment.

Workforce management and sustainability in mining

Sustainability is an increasing priority for the mining sector, with stakeholders demanding greater environmental responsibility and social governance. Effective workforce management supports sustainability initiatives by reducing resource waste, improving worker well-being and optimising energy use.

How workforce management contributes to sustainability

Workforce management plays a vital role in promoting sustainability within the mining sector. Intelligent rostering minimises unnecessary travel, reducing the carbon footprint associated with FIFO work arrangements.

Companies can significantly reduce travel-related emissions and improve overall environmental impact by optimising workforce schedules.

Ensuring employee well-being is another crucial aspect of sustainable workforce management. Automated fatigue management systems help prevent worker burnout, reducing health and safety risks. By proactively addressing fatigue-related concerns, mining companies can create safer and more productive working environments.

Effective workforce allocation also enhances operational efficiency. Mining companies can lower their environmental impact by minimising idle time and reducing unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining high productivity levels.

Intelligent workforce management ensures that resources are utilised effectively, supporting economic and ecological sustainability.

Conclusion

The mining industry is at a pivotal moment where workforce management innovation is no longer optional but essential for success.

Proactive workforce management allows mining companies to optimise resource allocation, reduce inefficiencies and improve productivity. By investing in HR automation, real-time workforce visibility and sustainability-focused initiatives, mining companies can drive efficiency while ensuring compliance and employee well-being.

With a sophisticated workforce management solution, mining companies can turn challenges into opportunities, ensuring a more productive, sustainable and future-ready mining industry.

Now is the time to mine for efficiency and unlock the full potential of workforce management innovation.

This editorial was developed in partnership with OneAdvanced Australia and New Zealand head of people management solutions Damien Durston.