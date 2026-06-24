From innovation to leadership, the 2026 Prospect Awards will shine a spotlight on the individuals and companies shaping the future of Australian mining.

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards are set to return in 2026, reaffirming their position as the country’s premier national program recognising excellence, innovation and leadership across the resources sector.

“The Prospect Awards have always been about recognising the people, projects and ideas that push Australia’s mining industry forward,” Prime Creative Media head of awards and conferences Caitlyn Douglas said.

“As the sector continues to develop, the 2026 program has been refreshed to better reflect the innovation, leadership and sustainability priorities shaping the future of mining.”

For more than a decade, the Prospect Awards have provided a platform to showcase the achievements shaping Australia’s mining and minerals processing industry, highlighting the companies, projects and individuals driving progress across one of the nation’s most important economic pillars.

As the industry evolves through digital transformation, decarbonisation and growing community expectations, the 2026 program introduces an updated suite of categories designed to reflect the changing priorities of modern mining while continuing to celebrate outstanding performance across traditional areas of excellence.

Among the new additions is the Excellence in Mine Site Rehabilitation and Closure Award, recognising innovative approaches to environmental restoration that reduce emissions, minimise waste and support long-term sustainability outcomes. This is also closely aligned is the new Sustainability Innovation category, which will celebrate initiatives driving decarbonisation, electrification and greener operations across the industry.

Societal impact also features prominently in the updated program, with the Community Engagement Award highlighting companies delivering meaningful social, economic and environmental benefits through strong relationships with local stakeholders.

Leadership and workforce development remain central themes, with the introduction of Mining Leader of the Year acknowledging individuals demonstrating exceptional strategic vision and operational leadership, while the Rising Star Award will spotlight emerging professionals making a significant early-career impact and shaping the future of the sector.

The Emerging Miner of the Year category recognises companies in their growth phase that are demonstrating strong performance, innovation and clear potential to become major industry players, while Mining Contractor of the Year celebrates service providers delivering measurable value through innovation and strong operational partnerships.

In line with the industry’s accelerating digital evolution, the Excellence in Digital Transformation Award will recognise companies leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance productivity and operational performance.

Workforce capability and wellbeing are also firmly in focus, with the Education and Training Program of the Year and Excellence in FIFO Workforce Experience categories acknowledging organisations investing in skills development, safety, culture and employee wellbeing across remote and fly-in, fly-out operations.

Operational achievement remains a cornerstone of the awards, with the Excellence in Mineral Processing category recognising improvements in recovery rates, efficiency and sustainability outcomes, alongside the Excellence in Autonomous Operations Award, which highlights the growing role of automation in improving safety and productivity across mine sites.

“These new and expanded categories are designed to shine a light on the full breadth of excellence across the sector,” Douglas said. “Ultimately, the awards exist to celebrate success and help share the practices that will strengthen and grow the industry as a whole.”

By returning in 2026 with an expanded and future-focused program, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards will continue to play a vital role in recognising the people, projects and ideas helping to strengthen and grow Australia’s mining industry for the years ahead.

The awards will be held on Wednesday September 16 in Perth. For more information, visit prospectawards.com.au